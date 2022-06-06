Eaton Vance Management Acquires 27,669 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,669 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.12% of Exponent worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPO shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $90.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.87 and its 200 day moving average is $101.65. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.49 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.50 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.90%. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

