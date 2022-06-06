Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Position Raised by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 123.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,990 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $65.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

