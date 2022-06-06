State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,750,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 917,896 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.43% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $183,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,515,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,035,000 after buying an additional 611,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,384,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,562,000 after buying an additional 230,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,136,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,267,000 after buying an additional 18,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,916,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,925,000 after buying an additional 124,271 shares during the period. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,874,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. Barclays started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

DOC opened at $18.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 255.56%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

