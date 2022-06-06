Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Acquires Shares of 68,319 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 68,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,132,000. Apple comprises approximately 9.7% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP increased its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.21.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $145.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.85 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

