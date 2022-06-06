Commerce Bank Sells 684 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Medpace were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 4.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 67.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $535,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Medpace by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Medpace by 6.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $145.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.16. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.94 and a twelve month high of $231.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.48.

Medpace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.