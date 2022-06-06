Eaton Vance Management Has $6.54 Million Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,330 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,143.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $37.18 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.60.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.35. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

OGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

