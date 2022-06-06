Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,733 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,184 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.2% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $67,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $145.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.85 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.21.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

