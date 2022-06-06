LPL Financial LLC Has $11.37 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Ventas worth $11,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ventas by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,047,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,836,000 after buying an additional 258,377 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Ventas by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Ventas by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,143,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,464,000 after buying an additional 293,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ventas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,477,000 after buying an additional 218,237 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,481,975 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VTR stock opened at $56.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.03, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day moving average of $54.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 461.55%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ventas from $61.50 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

