State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,226,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.53% of LPL Financial worth $196,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.59 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $3,908,622.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,132 shares of company stock worth $6,919,342. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.86.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $198.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.91. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.03 and a 52 week high of $220.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

