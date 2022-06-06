Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 187,546 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 729,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 187,546 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.41% of W. R. Berkley worth $60,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,691,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,910,000 after purchasing an additional 333,012 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,280,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,091,000 after buying an additional 146,911 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,199,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,537,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,639,000 after purchasing an additional 81,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,498,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,674,000 after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on WRB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.82.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $70.61 on Monday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $71.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.12 and its 200 day moving average is $61.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

