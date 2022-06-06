Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,376,675 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 184,926 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.2% of LPL Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Microsoft worth $1,472,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.69.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $270.02 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $246.44 and a one year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

