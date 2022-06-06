Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,715 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Watsco worth $35,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Watsco from $277.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.29.

NYSE WSO opened at $256.15 on Monday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $239.62 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.12 and a 200-day moving average of $285.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.08. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.84%.

In other news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

