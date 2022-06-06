Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 619,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,935 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Sonos were worth $18,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 824.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SONO opened at $22.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.48. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.86.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $399.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $1,674,633.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,172,434.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $25,077.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,908.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,960 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SONO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

