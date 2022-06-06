Capital Research Global Investors Acquires Shares of 8,259,975 Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,259,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,824,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 96.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 2,525.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MQ. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.68.

NASDAQ MQ opened at $10.98 on Monday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.59.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

