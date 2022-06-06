Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Acquired by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,914,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,912,600 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 6.90% of Extreme Networks worth $139,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,457,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,783,000 after acquiring an additional 203,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 240,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

EXTR stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.77 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 100.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,483,957. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

