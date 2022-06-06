Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 584,755 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584,755 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.73% of Confluent worth $147,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFLT. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter worth $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 6.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Confluent news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $575,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,097 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $8,347,919.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 873,083 shares of company stock worth $31,209,438 and have sold 273,269 shares worth $9,408,389. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

CFLT stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.99. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

CFLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

