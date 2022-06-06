Capital Research Global Investors Raises Stock Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,179,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330,136 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.07% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $153,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MEG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director James K. Price bought 11,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.35 per share, with a total value of $500,026.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,031,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,678,519.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James K. Price bought 13,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.47 per share, for a total transaction of $499,849.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,019,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,203,025.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MEG opened at $41.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.78. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $134.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.45 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.06.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

