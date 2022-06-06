Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU opened at $103.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.80. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

About Prudential Financial (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.