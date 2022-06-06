Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,182,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,508 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $26,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 30,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 215,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

PEB stock opened at $23.17 on Monday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEB. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

