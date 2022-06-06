Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Holdings Cut by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,192 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $19,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,121.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $32.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.89.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
