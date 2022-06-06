Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Holdings Cut by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,192 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $19,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,121.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $32.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.89.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.