Capital World Investors Reduces Stock Holdings in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Capital World Investors reduced its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,917,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,380,884 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 6.46% of Bottomline Technologies worth $164,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,705,000 after purchasing an additional 297,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 53.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,291,000 after purchasing an additional 383,124 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,062,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,016,000 after purchasing an additional 81,919 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,102,000 after purchasing an additional 57,683 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $56.99 on Monday. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

