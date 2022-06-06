Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 280 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,606 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $249,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $253.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $273.58.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.84.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.