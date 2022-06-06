Capital Research Global Investors Has $142.56 Million Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,498,258 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,251,217 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.42% of Barrick Gold worth $142,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Barrick Gold by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,689,852,000 after buying an additional 5,107,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Barrick Gold by 13.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,169,470,000 after buying an additional 7,473,686 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 0.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,789,412 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $375,248,000 after buying an additional 87,321 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Barrick Gold by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,698,422 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $146,259,000 after buying an additional 621,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its position in Barrick Gold by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,339,235 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $136,496,000 after buying an additional 5,438,638 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GOLD opened at $20.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

