Capital World Investors Has $147.24 Million Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,348,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006,727 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Bumble were worth $147,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 943.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 95,326 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 100,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 34,856 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 275,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after buying an additional 160,385 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 247,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after buying an additional 143,738 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin bought 35,200 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $998,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $30.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -434.51 and a beta of 1.55. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMBL. Zacks Investment Research cut Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bumble from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

