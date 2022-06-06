Capital World Investors Buys 477 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,245,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.44% of Match Group worth $164,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Match Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Match Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,450,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 2Xideas AG boosted its stake in Match Group by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 93,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,370,000 after buying an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Match Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 301,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,889,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 70,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $82.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.87 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.30.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.89.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

