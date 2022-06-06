Capital Research Global Investors Has $176.88 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,528,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,041,076 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.22% of Enbridge worth $176,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 22.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 180,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 601,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $46.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.58.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.32.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

