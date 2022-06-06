Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $8.15 Million in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 825,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNVT. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,318,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,973,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Finnovate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNVT opened at $9.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.67.

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service (FAAS), banking as a service (BAAS), cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

