Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,353 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 78,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,849,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 315.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RSG opened at $134.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

