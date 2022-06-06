Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 4,151 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.11% of Acuity Brands worth $8,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

NYSE:AYI opened at $180.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.96. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.47 and a 1-year high of $224.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

AYI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

Acuity Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.