Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,162 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $8,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,975,000 after purchasing an additional 366,034 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6,661.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,197,000 after purchasing an additional 224,437 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,812,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,616.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 159,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 150,249 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 55.4% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 332,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,825,000 after purchasing an additional 118,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $80.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $70.91 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.46.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,464.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

