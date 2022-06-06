Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $8.50 Million Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $8,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,889,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,992 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $108,154,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 7,290.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 739,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,722,000 after acquiring an additional 729,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $50,437,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

In related news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $51.15 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.15.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

