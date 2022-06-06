Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 15,421 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,421 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of Oshkosh worth $8,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Oshkosh by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $94.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $85.39 and a 12-month high of $132.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.29.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

