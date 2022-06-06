DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $5.96 Million Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,796 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.09% of OneMain worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMF. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

NYSE OMF opened at $43.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.43. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 41.53%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,064,890.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares in the company, valued at $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

