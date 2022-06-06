DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Buys 7,990 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 6,829.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FICO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.14.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total transaction of $118,535.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total transaction of $384,660.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $420.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.63. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $340.48 and a one year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

