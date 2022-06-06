Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Holdings Boosted by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 19,816.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,900 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,469,000 after purchasing an additional 104,520 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 725.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 62,164 shares during the period. 19.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQM stock opened at $103.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $115.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $2.7872 dividend. This represents a $11.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 157.61%.

SQM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $98.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

