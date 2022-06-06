DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Decreases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,445 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $200.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.42. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

