Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,307,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,053,514,000 after acquiring an additional 54,785 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,176,000 after acquiring an additional 121,884 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,878,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,154,000 after acquiring an additional 42,032 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dover by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,169,000 after acquiring an additional 94,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dover by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,908,000 after buying an additional 97,527 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $133.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.04 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.09.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

