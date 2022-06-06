DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $3.07 Million Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,455 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 897,534 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $6,014,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,593 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 21,493 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 114,927 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 25,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

KGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $4.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.31. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $8.03.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

