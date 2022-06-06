DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 22,011 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,011 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.19% of Realogy worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RLGY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Realogy by 46.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Realogy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Realogy by 100.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Realogy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Realogy in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Realogy stock opened at $11.98 on Monday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $21.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.46.

Realogy ( NYSE:RLGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.13%. Realogy’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realogy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Realogy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realogy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

