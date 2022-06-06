Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Stake Boosted by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 994,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 330,000 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.47% of Arcos Dorados worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 196,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 47,827 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 426,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $7.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $787.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HSBC lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.58.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

