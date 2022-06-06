Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $25.64 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Bio-Techne worth $25,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $363.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $392.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.59. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $335.02 and a one year high of $543.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

In related news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 300 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.43.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

