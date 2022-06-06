Eaton Vance Management Has $8.42 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $405.15 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $374.03 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $436.76 and a 200-day moving average of $431.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

