Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $241,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in CF Industries by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Barclays started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Consumer Edge cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.09.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $489,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF opened at $95.86 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $113.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

