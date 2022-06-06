Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Holdings Boosted by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Masimo were worth $8,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,818,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,840,000 after buying an additional 149,083 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 855,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,497,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Masimo by 0.8% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 832,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.33.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $140.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.98. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $112.07 and a twelve month high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.04 million. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.