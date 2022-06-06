State Street Corp Sells 68,383 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 987,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.67% of Ambarella worth $200,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ambarella by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after acquiring an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 64.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 19,337 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 1.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

AMBA stock opened at $82.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.26. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.60 and a 12-month high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $60,191.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $833,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,482 shares of company stock valued at $14,415,929. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.56.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

