Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $7.93 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,833 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $328,613,000. Natixis raised its position in Illumina by 256.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 41,969 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30,182 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Illumina by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 57,054 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $23,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total value of $110,447.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.08.

Illumina stock opened at $232.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.35 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.33.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

