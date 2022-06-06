Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3,180.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,108 shares of company stock worth $48,700,905 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $512.58 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.00 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $552.96 and its 200-day moving average is $540.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.48.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

