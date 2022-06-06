State Street Corp Cuts Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,783,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,235 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $192,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $40.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $37.51 and a 52 week high of $56.19.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.