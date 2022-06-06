Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $13.41 Million Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 1,823.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 615,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 583,480 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.28% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $13,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 776.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,643.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.61.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -117.65%.

Several analysts have commented on KRG shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.