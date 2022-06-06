Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Position Lessened by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Xylem were worth $14,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Xylem by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Xylem by 503.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,022 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.55.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

XYL opened at $85.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.92 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

